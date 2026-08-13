This 15' double-sided patio umbrella is $80, $41 less than you'd pay for an identical one at Walmart. It comes with a heavy-duty base included, which is typically sold separately for outdoor umbrellas this size. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 15-Foot rectangular double-sided canopy for large patios and decks
- Double-topped design provides shade coverage from both sides
- Includes a heavy-duty base for added stability in wind
- Tool-free assembly for quick setup
- Available in blue, khaki, or red
-
Expires 8/31/2026
Published 13 min ago
At Amazon, get the 8x10-Foot Clear Tarp for $35. It's the best deal we've seen for this tarp. It's made from 14-mil thick vinyl with reinforced edges and rubber corner sleeves for added durability, and comes with grommets and a rope for easy fastening. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart's Patio & Garden Savings covers a wide mix of outdoor categories, from furniture to lawn equipment to pest control. The Safavieh Natura Feride wool area rug is $115, down from $307, while the Greenworks 40V self-propelled lawn mower with battery and charger is $349, down from $449. Shoppers will also find deals on grills, Adirondack chairs, string trimmers, and garden pest sprays like Spectracide and Zevo. Shipping is free on most orders over $35, or you can pick items up in-store for free. We've pictured the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill for $59.99 ($59 savings). Shop Now at Walmart
- Outdoor furniture including bistro sets, chat sets, and Adirondack chairs
- Cordless lawn tools like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and self-propelled mowers
- Grills and griddles from brands like Blackstone and Zimtown
- Pest control items such as Zevo fly traps and Spectracide sprays
- Planters, garden beds, and outdoor decor accessories
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
At Walmart, get this 14x10-Foot Wall Mounted Pergola for $309. It's the best price we've seen for a pergola of this size. Its steel frame is rated to withstand winds up to 50 mph and a snow load of 10 lb. per square foot, giving it a sturdier build than many wall-mounted gazebo covers. Buy Now at Walmart
- Steel frame with triangle supports rated to withstand winds up to 50 mph
- Supports a snow load of 10 lb. per square foot
- Polycarbonate roof blocks 99% of UV rays
- Provides 140 sq. ft. of shade
This foldable trunk storage box is $69.47, down from $151.02. It collapses flat for easy storage when it's not holding gear, making it useful for both car trunk organization and outdoor camping trips. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Foldable design for easy storage when not in use
- Available in the Black Gold, 66L color and size option
- Suited for car trunk organization and outdoor camping use
- Made for household and vehicle storage and organizing tasks
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This sports water bottle from AliExpress has dropped to just 99 cents, down from its original price of $6.34. It'll ship for free from the seller, too. There's a limit of one of these deals per person. The bottle is BPA free, dishwasher safe, and comes with an anti-corrosion coating, making it suited for outdoor use. Shop Now at AliExpress
- Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
- Includes anti-corrosion coating
- Suitable for boiling water use
- Designed for outdoor activities such as climbing
Sign In or Register