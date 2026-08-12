This foldable trunk storage box is $69.47, down from $151.02. It collapses flat for easy storage when it's not holding gear, making it useful for both car trunk organization and outdoor camping trips. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Foldable design for easy storage when not in use
- Available in the Black Gold, 66L color and size option
- Suited for car trunk organization and outdoor camping use
- Made for household and vehicle storage and organizing tasks
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 5/5
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the on-page promo code to drop the price, making for a savings of better than half off. Each pen covers up to 10 square feet and leaves a high-gloss finish, and buying in a pair gives drivers a backup for future touch-ups. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 2 scratch removal pens
- Covers up to 10 square feet
- High-gloss finish
- 5 ml of wax-based formula per pen
- Suitable for cars, SUVs, and motorcycles
- Lightweight, portable design
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Camco covers a wide range of RV essentials on Amazon, from water filters and sewer hose kits to leveling blocks and portable toilets. Prices span from $7 for a plastic plate dispenser up to nearly $400 for a 36-gallon RV tote tank, making it easy to find gear across several categories in one place. Many items carry strong customer ratings, including several sewer hose kits and water filters rated 4.7 stars and above. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes RV water filters, sewer hose kits, and drinking water hoses
- RV tote tanks available in 15, 21, 28, and 36-gallon sizes
- RV leveling blocks, stabilizer jack pads, and trailer ramps included
- Toilet treatments, portable toilets, and waste bags in the lineup
- RV extension cords rated for 30-amp and 50-amp connections
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This sports water bottle from AliExpress has dropped to just 99 cents, down from its original price of $6.34. It'll ship for free from the seller, too. There's a limit of one of these deals per person. The bottle is BPA free, dishwasher safe, and comes with an anti-corrosion coating, making it suited for outdoor use. Shop Now at AliExpress
- Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
- Includes anti-corrosion coating
- Suitable for boiling water use
- Designed for outdoor activities such as climbing
This folding hand truck from AliExpress is $31.54, down from $52.57. It's built from aluminum to keep it lightweight while still supporting up to 220 lbs., and the handle adjusts to different heights for comfortable use. When folded, it collapses to a compact size that's easy to store in a car, closet, or RV. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Made from aluminum for a lightweight, durable build
- Adjustable handle for customizable height
- Available with 2-wheel 220-lb. load capacity or 4-wheel 330-lb. load capacity configurations
- Folds down to about 28.3" x 15.7" x 9.4" for storage
- Sold as a single unit, ready to use out of the box
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