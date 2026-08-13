Spend 3 nights each in Prague, Vienna, and Budapest on this 9-night Central Europe vacation. The package includes international flights, hotel accommodations with breakfast, train travel between the three cities, airport and train-station transfers, and guided sightseeing tours in Prague, Vienna, and Budapest. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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