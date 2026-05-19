expired
eBay · Expired Jun 1, 2026
$166 $550
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At eBay, get the Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $166 when you apply promo code "LONGWEEKEND". It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It's backed by a two-year Allstate warranty. Deal ends May 25. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- smart mapping
- logical navigation
- dirt detection sensor
- edge cleaning
- scheduling
- pet hair pick up
- motorized brush roll
- Model: i455220
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|$166 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$569 (exp 4 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$649 (exp 3 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price