New
Best Buy Mobile Solutions · 40 mins ago
$850 $1,000
free shipping
It's $150 under list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy Mobile Solutions
Features
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400F 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: SlateMR214i
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/8/2021
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
New
HP · 2 hrs ago
HP Pavilion 10th-Gen. i5 Gaming Desktop PC w/ NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
$600 $750
free shipping
It's $112 below our mention nearly a month ago and the best price we've seen in a year. Buy Now at HP
Features
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
Dell Technologies · 1 wk ago
Dell Technologies Desktop Deals
From $519
free shipping
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Tips
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $569 ($458 off).
eBay · 1 wk ago
Certified Refurb HP Pavilion Coffee Lake i5 Gaming Desktop PC w/ Radeon RX 550
$400 $600
free shipping
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
Features
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
New
HP · 2 hrs ago
HP Pavilion 4th-Gen Ryzen 3 Gaming Desktop
$550 $650
free shipping
At $100 off, this ties our June mention for the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
Features
- 4th-Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300G 4.0GHz 4-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256 SSD storage
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3V2Z3AV_1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy Mobile Solutions
|15%
|--
|$850
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register