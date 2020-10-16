New
Refurb Saeco Xelsis Super-Automatic Espresso Machine
$1,299 $2,399
free shipping

That's $700 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • makes 15 kinds of beverages
  • touchscreen display
  • ceramic grinders
  • HygieSteam function cleans the milk circuit
  • milk frother
  • 6 user profiles
  • Model: SM7684/04
