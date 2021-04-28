New
Open-Box Worx WG384 2X20V PowerShare 14" Cordless Chainsaw w/ Two Batteries
$203 $239
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this deal on a new, but reboxed, unit. That's $46 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Includes a charger and two 20-volt batteries.
  • 40 volts of total power delivered by two 20V Power Share batteries (used simultaneously).
  • Model: WG384
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
