Workstream by Monoprice 2K Webcam with Lens Cover for $35
New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Workstream by Monoprice 2K Webcam with Lens Cover
$35 $50
free shipping

Apply coupon code "GET30" to save $15 and get the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • plug & play
  • 70° viewing angle
  • built-in microphone
  • built-in tripod mount
  • 2592x1944 @30Hz (5MP) video quality
  • built-in LED ring light w/ 3 brightness levels
  • Model: 143016
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GET30"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Webcams Monoprice Workstream
Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice 30% -- $35 Buy Now