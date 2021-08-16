Workstream by Monoprice 2K Webcam with Lens Cover for $35

Apply coupon code "GET30" to save $15 and get the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Monoprice
- plug & play
- 70° viewing angle
- built-in microphone
- built-in tripod mount
- 2592x1944 @30Hz (5MP) video quality
- built-in LED ring light w/ 3 brightness levels
- Model: 143016
Apply coupon code "AKDEAL" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Aukey
- 2MP
- 1/2.9” CMOS image sensor
- adjustable angle
- compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android
That's a $70 plummet from last October and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 less than Amazon currently offers, although most retailers charge $50 or more.) Buy Now at eBay
- 1280x720 (720p) video recording at 30fps
- noise-cancelling digital microphone
- auto-focus & auto-exposure
- high-precision glass element lens
- Model: H5D-00013
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 78° field of view
- 1080p at 30fps / 720p at 60fps
- Model: 960-001176
Clip the 20% off coupon and apply code "Q4UTKVRA" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by eMeetDirect via Amazon.
- 1080p at 30fps
- automatic light balance
- rotatable tripod ready clip
- plug & play USB connection
- 2 built-in omnidirectional noise-canceling mics
You'd pay at least $15 for a similar hose elsewhere. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Shipping adds $9.99 or orders of $39 or more ship for free.
- kink and tangle free
- rustproof
- weatherproof
Apply coupon code "GET30" for additional savings on desks, monitor mounts, surge protectors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Workstream by Monoprice WFH Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk with Top in Black for $186 after coupon ($94 off).
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Stock up and save on electronics basics, including cables and chargers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured are the Monoprice BT-500ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $59.99 ($10 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Monoprice
|30%
|--
|$35
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register