Workstream by Monoprice Adjustable Folding Steel Laptop Stand for $10

Apply coupon code "GET30" to get this for the best price we could find by $5 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 3 angle settings
- folds flat when not in use
- fits laptops with up to 15" screens
- Model: 33813
Apply coupon code "245F7XGT" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by LEader Seller via Amazon.
- 12° angle
- non-slip silicone pads
- 44-lbs. max weight capacity
- Model: LC-361
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
Ready to (safely) brave the airport, train station, bus depot, or car full of barely-tolerated relatives? (Safety is always worth splitting the infinitive.) Since your old luggage has probably been moldering in a closet or attic, how about finding something new? In amongst nearly 300 discounted items, you'll find discounts of up to 60% off luggage sets, backpacks, briefcases, laptop bags, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Hikolayae Family Weekender 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in indigo Blue for $139.98 ($140 off list).
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $20 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Haven Furniture Co. Ltd. via Amazon
- detachable mouse pad
- 2 CPU cooling fans
- Model: HNLA6
Shop and save on power adapters, USB hubs, cables, and more. Plus, take an extra 20% off with coupon code "EXTRA20ME". Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this sale ship free, and most of the rest bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
- Pictured is the Monoprice Mobile Series USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub Adapter for $10.07 after code (a low by $3).
Apply coupon code "GET30" for additional savings on desks, monitor mounts, surge protectors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Workstream by Monoprice WFH Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk with Top in Black for $186 after coupon ($94 off).
Including the discount for shipping, it's a savings of $15. Buy Now at Monoprice
- receives VHF, UHF, and HD
- anti-rust
- reflector panels resist interference
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Apply coupon code "GET30" to get this deal. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, the code also unlocks free shipping, saving a further $11.99. Buy Now at Monoprice
- resists tearing
- measures 21.7" x 36.2"
Apply coupon code "GET30" for the best price we could find by at least $40, outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available in Black at this price.
- for Monoprice electric motorized & manual crank sit‑stand desk frames
- Model: 33085
Apply coupon code "GET30" to save $15 and get the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Monoprice
- plug & play
- 70° viewing angle
- built-in microphone
- built-in tripod mount
- 2592x1944 @30Hz (5MP) video quality
- built-in LED ring light w/ 3 brightness levels
- Model: 143016
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Monoprice
|44%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register