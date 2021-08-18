Workstream by Monoprice 1080p USB Webcam w/ Lens Cover for $14

Save $6 by applying coupon code "GET30", and thanks to the free shipping (an additional $3 discount), that's a total savings of $9. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Free Monoprice Saver shipping applies (you may need to select this at checkout).
- 1080p at 30-fps
- built-in mic
- 4.9-foot USB cable
- plug-and-play
- tripod mount
- Model: 43015
Apply coupon code "GET30" to save $15 and get the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Monoprice
- plug & play
- 70° viewing angle
- built-in microphone
- built-in tripod mount
- 2592x1944 @30Hz (5MP) video quality
- built-in LED ring light w/ 3 brightness levels
- Model: 143016
Apply coupon code "AKDEAL" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Aukey
- 2MP
- 1/2.9” CMOS image sensor
- adjustable angle
- compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 78° field of view
- 1080p at 30fps / 720p at 60fps
- Model: 960-001176
Clip the 20% off coupon and apply code "Q4UTKVRA" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by eMeetDirect via Amazon.
- 1080p at 30fps
- automatic light balance
- rotatable tripod ready clip
- plug & play USB connection
- 2 built-in omnidirectional noise-canceling mics
Shop discounts on weatherproof hard cases, luggage, and camping gear. Plus, thanks to the free shipping, that is an additional savings of at least $3. Shop Now at Monoprice
- These items quality for free shipping (you man need to select Monoprice Saver shipping at checkout).
- Pictured is the Pure Outdoor by Monoprice Stackable Rotomolded Weatherproof Case for $119.99 ($80 off list).
Apply coupon code "GET30" for additional savings on desks, monitor mounts, surge protectors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Workstream by Monoprice WFH Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk with Top in Black for $186 after coupon ($94 off).
Shop and save on power adapters, USB hubs, cables, and more. Plus, take an extra 20% off with coupon code "EXTRA20ME". Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this sale ship free, and most of the rest bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
- Pictured is the Monoprice Mobile Series USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub Adapter for $10.07 after code (a low by $3).
Save a total of $255 of list by applying coupon code "GET30". Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available in Black or White at this price.
- See product page for compatible desktops.
- adjustable frame
- programmable memory settings
- 23.6" to 49.2" surface height adjustment
- 265-lb. capacity
Apply coupon code "GET30" for a $153 savings with free shipping. Buy Now at Monoprice
- adjustable desktop height from 29.5" to 45.3"
Apply coupon code "GET30" for a savings of $167, factoring in the additional $72 savings from the free shipping. Buy Now at Monoprice
- electric height adjustment from 25.2" to 51.2"
- 3 memory presets
- Model: 36079
Apply coupon code "GET30" to get this deal. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, the code also unlocks free shipping, saving a further $11.99. Buy Now at Monoprice
- resists tearing
- measures 21.7" x 36.2"
Apply coupon code "GET30" for the best price we could find by at least $40, outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available in Black at this price.
- for Monoprice electric motorized & manual crank sit‑stand desk frames
- Model: 33085
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Monoprice
|--
|$14
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register