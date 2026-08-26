This Whirlpool mini fridge is $90 off at Target, bringing it down to $130 from its regular $220 price. It offers 3.1 cu. ft. of space with a reversible door, two glass shelves, and a separate freezer compartment, making it suited for a dorm room or small apartment. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- reversible door
- two glass shelves
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Published 28 min ago
Samsung's refrigerator lineup spans compact 11.4 cu. ft. models starting at $899 up to large 31 cu. ft. French door and Family Hub models with smart displays and specialty ice makers. Several models are discounted by $500 to $1,200 off their regular prices, including a 29 cu. ft. AI Family Hub model at $3,799, down $1,200. Most models carry ENERGY STAR certification, and finishes range from classic stainless steel to matte black steel and glass panels. Buy Now at Samsung
- Models range from 11.4 cu. ft. compact units to 31 cu. ft. capacities
- French door, side-by-side, top freezer, and 4-door flex styles available
- Many models include Family Hub smart displays and AI Vision features
- Several options feature external water and ice dispensers, including Sphere Ice
- Most models are ENERGY STAR certified
- Finishes include stainless steel, matte black steel, and glass panel options
This Samsung French door refrigerator is $1,799.99 at Costco, with the price reflecting $1,200 in savings. It includes delivery, installation, and haul-away of the old unit for most members, along with a 2-year warranty. The counter-depth design, built-in beverage center, and dual ice maker with Ice Bites round out the feature set. This deal ends September 20. Buy Now at Costco
- 23 cu. ft. total capacity with 13.7 cu. ft. refrigerator and 9.1 cu. ft. freezer space
- Beverage Center with internal dispenser or built-in pitcher
- Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites, making up to 5.7 lb. of ice per day and storing up to 7.7 lb.
- Counter-depth design with a 70" height
- Wi-Fi enabled with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish
- Energy Star certified
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from its original price of $490 at Walmart. It's available in Platinum Silver and has a flush back design and reversible door. The freezer has five wire shelves and an external dial for temperature control. Shipping is free, which is a nice extra saving on an appliance (many stores would charge delivery fees). Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door opens to the left or right
- Flush back design with recessed handle for tight spaces
- External temperature dial adjusts from 6.8 to -11.2°F
- Manual defrost feature
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 6.5-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer for $218. You'd pay $115 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
Target offers the Igloo Latitude 60-Quart Roller Cooler for $25. You'd pay over double this price elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Holds up to 94 cans or 60 quarts
- Telescoping, locking handle with oversized wheels for rolling
- Triple-snap drain plug and four self-draining cup holders in the lid
Target offers the Igloo Wheelie Cool 38-Quart Rolling Cooler for $17.50. You'd pay around double that price elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Holds up to 53 cans or 38 quarts
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Target
|40%
|--
|$130
|Buy Now
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