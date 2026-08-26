This Samsung French door refrigerator is $1,799.99 at Costco, with the price reflecting $1,200 in savings. It includes delivery, installation, and haul-away of the old unit for most members, along with a 2-year warranty. The counter-depth design, built-in beverage center, and dual ice maker with Ice Bites round out the feature set. This deal ends September 20. Buy Now at Costco
- 23 cu. ft. total capacity with 13.7 cu. ft. refrigerator and 9.1 cu. ft. freezer space
- Beverage Center with internal dispenser or built-in pitcher
- Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites, making up to 5.7 lb. of ice per day and storing up to 7.7 lb.
- Counter-depth design with a 70" height
- Wi-Fi enabled with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish
- Energy Star certified
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Expires 9/20/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
This best selling Samsung French door refrigerator is $590 off its regular price of $1,889.99 at Best Buy. It offers 32 cu. ft. of storage along with a dual ice maker that produces both cubed ice and faster-chilling Ice Bites. SmartThings connectivity lets owners track energy use and get savings tips from their phone. Delivery adds $39.99, but pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 32 cu. ft. mega capacity storage
- Dual auto ice maker with cubed and Ice Bites options
- SmartThings app connectivity for energy monitoring
- All-Around Cooling for even temperature throughout
- Adjustable slide-in shelves
- 10-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor
Samsung's refrigerator lineup spans compact 11.4 cu. ft. models starting at $899 up to large 31 cu. ft. French door and Family Hub models with smart displays and specialty ice makers. Several models are discounted by $500 to $1,200 off their regular prices, including a 29 cu. ft. AI Family Hub model at $3,799, down $1,200. Most models carry ENERGY STAR certification, and finishes range from classic stainless steel to matte black steel and glass panels. Buy Now at Samsung
- Models range from 11.4 cu. ft. compact units to 31 cu. ft. capacities
- French door, side-by-side, top freezer, and 4-door flex styles available
- Many models include Family Hub smart displays and AI Vision features
- Several options feature external water and ice dispensers, including Sphere Ice
- Most models are ENERGY STAR certified
- Finishes include stainless steel, matte black steel, and glass panel options
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from its original price of $490 at Walmart. It's available in Platinum Silver and has a flush back design and reversible door. The freezer has five wire shelves and an external dial for temperature control. Shipping is free, which is a nice extra saving on an appliance (many stores would charge delivery fees). Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door opens to the left or right
- Flush back design with recessed handle for tight spaces
- External temperature dial adjusts from 6.8 to -11.2°F
- Manual defrost feature
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 6.5-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer for $218. You'd pay $115 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from $489.99 at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. Its 6.5 cu. ft. capacity and flush back design make it suited for tighter spaces like apartments, offices, or garages while still offering five wire shelves for organizing frozen goods. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Space-saving flush back design with recessed handle
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door for left or right opening
- Vinyl-coated metal exterior finish
- External temperature dial with manual defrost
Costco has TVs spanning a wide range of sizes and tech, from a 32" Hisense set at $119.99 up to large-screen 4K options well over $1,000. Several larger models, like a 75" TCL Q77K Series QLED TV at $479.99, include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Shoppers can find budget 1080p sets alongside premium OLED and Mini LED TVs from Samsung and LG. Buy Now at Costco
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- Screen sizes range from 32" to 100"
- Includes 4K UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Some models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Members-only and Costco Direct pricing available on select TVs
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
Costco's Warehouse Savings event covers a wide range of categories, from apparel and appliances to electronics, furniture, and grocery items. Appliance deals include savings up to $1,400 off select LG models, while furniture discounts include $1,500 off an Osaki A.I. Vera massage chair. Shoppers will also find TV deals across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense, along with grocery and beauty savings from familiar names like Olay and Starbucks. Shipping varies by item, but many items ship free, and pickup may also be available. Sale ends September 20. Shop Now at Costco
- Apparel discounts include women's sweaters, men's pants, and hoodies from $7.99
- Appliance savings up to $1,400 off select Samsung, Whirlpool, and LG models
- TVs from major brands including Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense with sizes up to 98"
- Furniture deals include a Thomasville sectional and an Osaki massage chair
- Grocery and beauty items discounted across brands like Olay, Starbucks, and Chobani
Costco has TVs across a wide range of sizes and technologies, from a 55" TCL QLED at $329 to larger OLED and Mini LED sets from LG and Samsung. Many of these TVs come with a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage, and some models offer additional instant savings when buying multiple Costco Direct items. Pricing spans from budget-friendly UHD sets to premium OLED options like the LG 65" C6 series at $1,699.99. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 86" available
- Includes brands such as Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Some listings require Costco membership sign-in to view pricing
Costco offers this 55" Samsung M70H Series TV for $349.99. That's $100 off. Plus, it's eligible for another $100 off when you buy two or more Costco direct items. (See page for details.) Shipping is free, and pickup is also available. Basic setup is available for another $30. This deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Costco
- Mini LED backlight with precise local dimming for enhanced contrast
- 4K Mini LED HDR picture
- Wi-Fi 6E support for faster wireless speeds with a compatible router
- Adaptive Sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite
- Motion Xcelerator 60Hz plus DLG 120Hz for smoother motion
- 3-year manufacturer's warranty included
At eBay, get this refurb Samsung 32" 1080p QLED HDR The Frame TV for $364. It's the best price we could find by $251. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 32" QLED display with HDR support
- 1080p (Full HD) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Built-in smart TV features including screen mirroring and downloadable apps
- HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and digital optical audio connections
This Samsung soundbar is $100 off the regular price of $349.99 at Best Buy. It includes a wireless subwoofer and built-in center speaker for clearer dialogue, along with DTS Virtual:X for virtual surround sound without rear speakers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.1 channel sound with built-in center speaker for clearer dialogue
- Includes a wireless subwoofer for deep bass
- DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for virtual surround sound
- Bluetooth connects up to two devices at once
- Compatible with optional wireless rear speakers for true surround sound
- Wall mountable design
This Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor is $900 at Samsung. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. It pairs a 4K QD-OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, plus VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 support. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10+
- 240Hz refresh rate w/ FreeSync & G-Sync compatibility
- 2 USB ports
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|39%
|--
|$1800
|Buy Now
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