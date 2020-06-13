After coupon code "AFMWDS5", that's a $4 low and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 3,430 MB/s
- write speeds up to 2,600 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G3X0C
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- This item is currently back-ordered, but can be purchased now at this price.
- PCIe 3.0 x 4 interface
- Up to 3470Mb/s read speed
- Model: WDBRPG0010BNC-WRSN
That's $20 under our May mention, $90 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- data transfer rates up to 600 megabytes per second
- Model: WDBNCE0010PNC-WRSN
It's $35 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Several stores match this price.
- Sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s
- Sequential write speeds up to 530 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- B&H Photo Video matches this price.
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Newegg
- read/write speeds up to 565 MB/s / 520 MB/s
- 3D NAND technology
- Model: 2AP99AA#ABL
That's $11 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on June 6, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- Western Digital direct charges the same.
- transfer rates up to 6Gbps
- Model: WD10EZEX
That's the lowest price we could find by $23 for these older, but well reviewed headphones. Buy Now at Newegg
- available in Brown/White or White
- cushioned headband
- in-line microphone
- 40mm drivers
- frequency response of 6Hz to 40KHz
- Model: SE-MJ722T-T
Save on laptops, PC components, cell phones, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Select items receive additional discounts via coupons as listed on the landing page.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free.
It's $120 under list price for a new pair, tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen, and currently $68 less than the best price we could find for new. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- It's covered by a 30-day warranty from Jabra.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010002-14
Apply coupon code "93XPK69" for a savings of $50 and it's only $49 more than the 256GB SSD version elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Gold Steel.
- AMD Ryzen 5 R5-3550H quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 IPS display
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB graphics card
- 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- 8GB RAM
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF505DT-RB53
That's the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: The price has increased to $109.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- superspeed USB port
- USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN
It's $33 under list price and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac
- can hold up to 125 games
- metal cover top
- Model: WDBA3A0050BBKWESN
Save $5 more than WD direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- B&H Photo ties this price.
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Best Buy has it for the same.
- Available in Black at this price.
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
Expired Offers
That's a savings of $60 off list and $6 under what Western Digital direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 3,430 MB/s
- write speeds up to 2,600 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G3X0C
Sign In or Register