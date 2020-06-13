New
Newegg · 29 mins ago
WD Black SN750 500GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
$66 $70
free shipping

After coupon code "AFMWDS5", that's a $4 low and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • read speeds up to 3,430 MB/s
  • write speeds up to 2,600 MB/s
  • Model: WDS500G3X0C
  • Code "AFMWDS5"
  • Expires 6/13/2020
expired
Amazon · 1 hr ago
WD Black SN750 500GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
$70 $130
free shipping

That's a savings of $60 off list and $6 under what Western Digital direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • read speeds up to 3,430 MB/s
  • write speeds up to 2,600 MB/s
  • Model: WDS500G3X0C
↑ less
