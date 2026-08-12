A handy tool for anyone who wants to diagnose a weak or failing battery before getting stranded. Apply coupon code "ZKP5OBGP" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6V/12V/24V battery and system testing
- Stores 1400 test records and 120s waveform playback
- One-key quick test for efficient batch diagnostics
- 2.4-inch color screen with intuitive status indicators
- Safety protection and auto temperature compensation
At Home Depot, this RYOBI ONE+ 18V / 40V Starter Kit is $89, down from $307. It includes an 18V 2Ah battery, a 40V 2Ah battery, and a dual platform Hyper Charger that can charge either battery in 25 minutes. Both batteries work with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool. Home Depot also offers free shipping on this bundle. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes one 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery and one 40V 2Ah battery
- Dual platform Hyper Charger works with both 18V and 40V batteries
- Charges the 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Charges the 40V 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Batteries are compatible with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool
Useful for anyone who travels with multiple devices and wants to consolidate charging into a single wall plug, with the foldable prongs making it more pocket-friendly than most 100W chargers. Prime members can apply coupon code "NVLEMW3N" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W ultra-fast charging for laptops
- Maintains constant 100W output for 70 minutes
- Simultaneously charge three devices
- 36% smaller design with foldable pins
- GaN III technology with comprehensive safety protections
Anlmz's 3-in-1 charging station lets you dock your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously from a single pad, which cuts down on cable clutter if you're in the Apple ecosystem. Apply coupon code "X6B7RHDF" for a total savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Smart chipset provides overcharge and safety protection
- Charge three devices simultaneously with one cable
- Compatible with iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods
- Includes 18W adapter for high-speed charging
- Soft LED indicator designed for bedside use
Six ports and 200W of total output makes this a practical hub for households or desks where multiple devices need charging at once, and the GaN design keeps it compact relative to the wattage. At $56, it's $14 off the $70 list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 200W total output power
- Six ports for simultaneous device charging
- 100W power delivery per USB-C port
- Charges devices to 50 percent in 28 minutes
- MultiProtect and ActiveShield 3.0 safety monitoring
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|--
|$31
|Buy Now
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