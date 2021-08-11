Vox Mini Superbeetle 50W Audio Bluetooth Amp / Speaker for $200
New
Ends Today
Musician's Friend · 58 mins ago
Vox Mini Superbeetle 50W Audio Bluetooth Amp / Speaker
$200 $400
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $200. Buy Now at Musician's Friend

Tips
  • In Black.
  • Posted by Alan.
  • Why does he love this deal? "It sits halfway between guitar amp and Bluetooth speaker, which means you can very easily use your Spotify playlists as backing tracks. Plus, the most important criterion for guitar gear: it looks cool."
Features
  • gain, treble, middle, bass, and sub-bass controls
  • stream from audio devices via Bluetooth or aux in
  • Model: MSB50A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Musical Instruments Musician's Friend Vox Amplification
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Musician's Friend 50% -- $200 Buy Now