Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Vanguard VEO 37 Shoulder Bag
$23 $70
free shipping

That's a low by $27 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Holds DSLR with up to 80-300mm Lens
  • Removable Padded Customizable Insert
  • VEO Tripod Compartment
  • Easy Access 11" Laptop/Tablet Sleeve
  • Model: VEO 37
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/24/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Bags B&H Photo Video Vanguard
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register