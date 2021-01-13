That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Timex
- Available in Black.
- sports stopwatch
- Indiglo dial
- alarm
- water resistance to 165 feet
- Model: TW5M22500JT
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black only at this price. Blue is about a buck more.
- 24-hour chronograph with 1/100-second resolution
- black negative digital display
- water-resistant to 50M
- military time mode
- light-up dial
- resin case
- Model: TW5M23600JT
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My Gift Stop via eBay.
- quartz movement
- 50mm resin case
- Indiglo light
- customizable alarm, day, date, and month display functions
- water resistance to 165 feet
- Model: TW5M22400
Apply coupon code "HURRY20" to get this deal and save $19 off list. Buy Now at Timex
- Place your order by December 21 via 2nd-day shipping for $5 if you want it in time for Christmas.
- set includes watch and two grosgrain straps
- resin case
- water-resistant to 100 feet
- Model: TW2U75900LG
Apply coupon code "HURRY20" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Timex
- Place your order today via 2nd-day shipping for $13 if you want it in time for Christmas.
- stainless steel case and band
- 38mm case
- quartz movement
- water resistant to 50 meters
- Model: TW2T80800ZV
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Shop and save on a selection of dress watches, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Access Gen 4 Touchscreen Smart Watch for $149 (a low by $50).
Discounts on over 180 styles for men and women. Also, save even more via the coupons listed below. Shop Now at Jomashop
- Free shipping via "DNEWSFS" (a $5.99 savings on orders under $100).
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5".
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10".
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20".
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50".
- Pictured is the Omega Unisex De Ville Quartz Watch for $2,200 ($1,400 off) via "DNEWSFS50".
Save on over 120 men's and women's watches, including brands such as Michael Kors, Citizen, Bulova, Seiko, Rebecca Minkoff, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Cunningham Multifunction 44mm Bracelet Watch for $137.50 (low by $20).
Browse men's and women's watches and save. Shop Now at Timex
- Pictured is the Timex Men's Modern Easy Reader 40mm Leather Strap Watch for $34.99 (low by $21).
Apply coupon code "HURRY20" to save an extra 20% off on most styles in this sale. Shop Now at Timex
- Place your order by December 21 via 2nd-day shipping for $5 if you want it in time for Christmas.
- Pictured is the Timex Men's Marlin Automatic Day-Date 40mm Leather Strap Watch for $207.20 after coupon (low by $52)
Save 42% off the list price. Buy Now at Timex
- In Silver-Tone/Pink.
- chronograph
- customizable alarm
- water resistant to 30 meters
- Model: TW2T48500VQ
You'd pay $259 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Timex
- In Stainless Steel/Black or Gold.
- automatic movement
- stainless steel mesh bracelet
- date display
- water resistant up to 100ft
- Model: TW2T22900ZV
That's a savings of $21 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Timex
- Available at this price in Gold-Tone/Black/White.
- gold-tone case
- white dial
- leather strap
- water resistant to 30 meters
- Indiglo light-up watch dial
- Model: TW2T71700JT
