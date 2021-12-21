Apply coupon code "MACTF" for a savings of $32, which drops it $12 under our September mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- large LED display
- 9 modes
- up to 12-hour timer
- Model: TT-TF001
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed for bathrooms up to 100 square feet
- Control via wall control or free smartphone app
- 24 selectable colors via the included wall control or over 16 million choices on the free smart phone app
- Model: AER110RGBL
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $80. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- 170° oscillation
- remote control
- Model: 275876-02
Apply coupon code "DNDL7" to get the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- touch control
- weighted base
- 4 brightness levels
- 4 color temperatures
- 360° adjustable gooseneck
- Model: TT-DL072
Apply coupon code "DSL5" to drop the price to $17 less than our mention from January, take $15 off, and get the best price we've seen (even when factoring in the shipping cost). Buy Now at taotronics.com
- voice control
- sync to music
- timer and schedule functions
- IP65 waterproof rating
- WiFi and Bluetooth control via app
- remote control
- Model: TT-SL215
Coupon code "MACHE" drops it to $7 less than our mention from September, and saves you $18. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 70° oscillation
- remote control
- 3 heating modes
- up to 1,500 watts
- programmable thermostat
- overheating, 12-hour timer, 24-hour auto power-off, and tip-over switch
- Model: TT-HE006
That's $60 under our mention from March, and a savings of $80, after applying coupon code "MACEE". Buy Now at taotronics.com
- removes up to 50 pints of moisture per day in rooms up to 4,500-sq. ft.
- built-in humidity & temperature sensor
- easy drain access
- auto on/off timer
- overflow protection
- Model: TT-EE015
Apply coupon code "DAP8" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- circulates the air up to 5 times per hour
- combined 3-in-1 filtration
- 4 adjustable fan speeds
- timer
- Model: TT-AP008
- UPC: 757817233243
