TaoTronics 3.3-Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge with Freezer for $140
taotronics.com · 46 mins ago
TaoTronics 3.3-Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge with Freezer
$140 $250
free shipping

Apply coupon code "TTHJIKG" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at taotronics.com

Features
  • 3 temperature settings
  • 3 removable glass shelves
  • defrosting tray
  • measures 18.5" x 17.5" x 34"
  • Model: TT-EF002
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "TTHJIKG"
  • Expires 7/7/2021
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers taotronics.com TaoTronics
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
taotronics.com 44% -- $140 Buy Now