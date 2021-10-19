Take $40 off with coupon code "DNS02", making this the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- LCD display
- self-cleaning function
- 2.1L water reservoir
- made of 304 stainless steel and food-grade ABS materials
- makes 9 small or large bullet-shaped ice cubes in one 6-9 minute cycle (up to 26-lbs. per day)
- Model: TT-IC002
Apply coupon code "DNSC" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- customizable timer
- cool-touch handles
- LockLid sealing lid
- Model: TT-SC001
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Save 20% to 50% off popular kitchen brands, and up to 60% off furniture this Fall. That includes 20% off Breville coffee makers, 25% off Le Creuset demi kettles, up to 25% off KitchenAid, up to 40% off Staub cookware, up to 40% off Staub ceramic bakeware, and much more. It also has decor starting from $2, and furniture from $17. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95, although many items ship for free.
These start around $60 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes dehydrating and broiling tray
- one-touch cooking
- 1500-watts
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
Apply code "DNSSK" to get the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 6 drivers
- dual connectivity
- transmission range up to 50-feet
- Model: TT-SK028
Apply coupon code "TTMF" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in Black or Silver.
- froths hot or cold
- Model: MI-MF001
Use coupon code "TTDL19" for a low by $31. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 5 color temperatures
- 5 brightness levels
- USB charging port
- 2-way adjustable
- touch control
- 400 lumens
- Model: TT-DL19
Apply coupon code "DNSCA" for a savings of $55. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 1,100-watt dual motor rotates up to 230rpm
- includes 4 mop pads and measuring cup
- 230°F steam with 3 output settings
- swivel head with LED headlights
- 410ml reservoir
- Model: TT-CA001
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
