$28 $56
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "TKTLS1A1" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- magnetic black oxide non-slip tips
- storage case
- Model: TLHSS1A
Details
Amazon · 1 day ago
Amazon Basics 58-Piece Screwdriver Set
$19 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $12 off and the lowest price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
Features
- Precision slotted, Phillips, torx screwdrivers
- Magnetic black oxide non-slip tips
- Made of chromium vanadium steel
- Model: DS-CJAMZ2004
Amazon · 1 day ago
Amazon Basics 73-Pc. Magnetic Ratchet Wrench & Screwdriver Set
$12 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
It's a buck under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Temporarily out of stock but can still be ordered at this price for later shipping.
Features
- storage case
- non-slip handle
- 3 driver settings
- corrosion-resistant finish
- hardness treated chrome vanadium steel
- Model: DS-AMZ035
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20-Pc. Screwdriver Bit Set with Magnetic ToughCase
$30 $50
free shipping
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
Amazon · 6 days ago
Klein Tools Multi-Bit Screwdriver
$15 $26
free shipping w/Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 8 industrial strength bits
- 3 nut driver sizes
- cushion grip handle
- Model: 32500
tacklifetools.com · 1 day ago
Tacklife 48" x 24" Electric Standing Desk
$170 $300
free shipping
Coupon code "TKHOD11A" takes $130 off (the code automatically applies at checkout). That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- height adjustable from 26.5" to 45.5"
- holds max weight of 176-lbs.
- steel frame
- Model: HOD1A
