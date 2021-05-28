TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router for $80
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 43 mins ago
Refurb TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router
$80 $130
$9 shipping

That's at least $11 less than what you'd pay for it new, with most sellers charging $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
  • 4 high-performance antennas
  • Model: ARCHER AX3000-R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Routers B&H Photo Video TP-Link
Mac Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 38% -- $80 Buy Now