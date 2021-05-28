TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router for $80

That's at least $11 less than what you'd pay for it new, with most sellers charging $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- No warranty information is provided.
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
- Model: ARCHER AX3000-R
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8 GHz quad-core processor
- transfer speeds up to 5,952 Mbps
- 8 external antennas
- Model: Archer AX6000
That's $13 under our August mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also a current price low by $13.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- The pickup option is available only for members. Shipping adds at least $5 for non-members.
- covers up to 5,500 square feet
- AC1200 speeds
- connectivity for up to 100 devices
- Deco app available on Android or iOS
- Model: 5527349
Although price matched at a couple of stores, that's $21 less than you'd pay at Walmart, $41 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 external antennas and 1 internal antenna
- Secure remote access: open & PPTP VPN Server for secure remote access to your home network via the Internet
- Extreme Dual band Wi-Fi speeds: 1733 Mbps on 5 GHz, 800 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, high speed Wireless Internet Router
- Works with Amazon Alexa, turn on/off guest WiFi with simple voice commands
- Model: Archer A10
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
Clip the $10 on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 20 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- Model: RAX20-100NAS
That's $31 below list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- Model: GJ2CQ
That's a $50 drop from last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Power Delivery 3.0
- HDMI port
- SDHC slot
- microSDHC
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 3 USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- RJ45 ethernet port
- Model: X40030
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS.
- Model: HS200
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
- Model: HS200P3
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Costco
- Up to 6,500 sq. ft. coverage
- Built-In smart hub
- USB, Ethernet
- Model: DECOM9PLUS
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- eight RJ45 ports
- plug-and-play
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|38%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register