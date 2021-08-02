TP-Link Deco X20 WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi System for $138
eBay · 24 mins ago
Certified Refurb TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Gigabit Mesh WiFi 6 System 3-Pack
$138 $200
free shipping

Use coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get it for $52 under our mention from last month, $87 less than you'd pay for a factory sealed item, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by TP-Link via eBay.
  • covers up to 5,800-sq. ft.
  • parental control
  • works with Alexa
  • Model: Deco X20
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
TP-Link Deco X20 WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi System for $225
Amazon · 2 mos ago
TP-Link Deco X20 WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi System
$225 $270
free shipping

It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • covers up to 5,800-sq. ft.
  • parental control
  • works with Alexa
  • Model: Deco X20
