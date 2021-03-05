New
Costco · 49 mins ago
TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System
$230 for members $280
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • speeds up to 3 Gbps w/ 802.11ax
  • up to 7000-sq. ft. coverage
  • Model: Deco X60
