Rakuten · 57 mins ago
Refurb TCL 6-Series 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$605 $1,100
free shipping

That's $495 off list and the best price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Coupon code "XP45B" makes it $274 under the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • It's sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65R617
Details
Comments
  • Code "XP45B"
  • Expires 5/14/2020
    Published 57 min ago
