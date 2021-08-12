TCL 55" 4-Series 55S435 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Roku TV for $400
eBay · 16 mins ago
TCL 55" 4-Series 55S435 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Roku TV
$400 $500
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" for a total off $400 off the list price, making this $100 under what you'd pay anywhere else. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronics Express via eBay.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • LED backlit
  • 120Hz
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • dual band 802.11ac
  • 4 HDMI ports, USB port, Ethernet port, headphone jack, optical digital audio port, RF port, and composite video port
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: 55S435
  • UPC: 846042016889
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
All Deals TVs eBay TCL
LED 4K Under $500
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV 55S435 for $450
Amazon · 1 mo ago
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV 55S435
$450

Buy Now at Amazon

TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV 55S435 for $517
Walmart · 6 mos ago
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV 55S435
$517
free shipping w/ $35

Buy Now at Walmart

