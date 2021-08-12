Certified Refurb Sony Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $50
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Sony Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$50 $200
free shipping

That's $48 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • up to 35 hours playtime
  • dual noise sensor
  • voice control
  • built-in mic
  • Model: WH-CH710N/B
