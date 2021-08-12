Certified Refurb Sony Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $50

That's $48 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's at least $50 less than a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- They're a certified refurb item backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay
- built-in mic
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: WF-XB700/L
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get the lowest price for a refurb we could find by $34. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $278 for this item in new condition.
Update: The price decreased too $169.99. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
That's $13 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in Black or White.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Clip the on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Haoqian US via Amazon.
- smart touch controls
- 3 pairs of ear tips
- bluetooth 5.0
- 5-hour playtime w/ 30-hour charging box
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
It's a recent price drop that's at least $5 under what many stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual lenses
- 1080p
- Model: 3005726
