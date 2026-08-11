This open-box Sharper Image PowerBoost Pro drops to $26.68 with promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $63 low. Shipping is free. A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
Meet with a sleep therapist online, and if your concerns are clinically appropriate, complete an FDA-cleared sleep test at home to receive a personalized treatment plan. Your final out-of-pocket cost may vary, but the typical copay is $60. To participate, check your eligibility, submit an application to the digital health program of your choice, and meet online with a sleep specialist to discuss your concerns. Buy Now at Amazon
- Online consultation with a sleep specialist
- FDA-cleared at-home sleep test when clinically appropriate
- Personalized treatment plan, which may include CPAP therapy
- Access to the Dreem health app
- Covered by major insurance providers, with a typical copay of $60
Designed for anyone who needs to keep insulin or other temperature-sensitive medications within a safe range while traveling, this case uses active cooling rather than just insulation. Apply coupon code "D7KA7WNN" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Maintains 35.6-46.4°F for 26 hours
- Ultra-light 7.7oz pocket-sized design
- TSA-approved ice-free cooling technology
- Leak-proof condensation-free smooth interior
- Universal fit for insulin pens and needles
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Magnetic Eyeglass Repair Tool Kit for $7.19. It's the best deal we could find by $5. It bundles 15 screw types, 10 pairs of nose pads, magnetic screwdrivers, and a tweezer in one portable case. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 15 assorted eyeglass screw types and 10 pairs of silicone nose pads
- Comes with 2 magnetic screwdrivers, a 2.0mm flathead and a 2.0mm Phillips
- Includes a curved precision tweezer for handling small screws and nose pads
- Comes with a keychain screwdriver and a microfiber cleaning cloth
- All tools are stored in a portable plastic case measuring about 5.2" x 3.5" x 0.7"
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
eBay has a range of Yamaha home audio gear discounted up to 40% off, including receivers, CD players, and outdoor speakers in refurbished, open-box, and brand new condition. The Yamaha R-S202 stereo receiver is available for as little as $159, down from $219.95, while the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-channel receiver drops to $662 from a $1,099.95 list price. All items ship from an authorized Yamaha seller with free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|81%
|$30 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$27
|Buy Now
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