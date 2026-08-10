At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Magnetic Eyeglass Repair Tool Kit for $7.19. It's the best deal we could find by $5. It bundles 15 screw types, 10 pairs of nose pads, magnetic screwdrivers, and a tweezer in one portable case. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 15 assorted eyeglass screw types and 10 pairs of silicone nose pads
- Comes with 2 magnetic screwdrivers, a 2.0mm flathead and a 2.0mm Phillips
- Includes a curved precision tweezer for handling small screws and nose pads
- Comes with a keychain screwdriver and a microfiber cleaning cloth
- All tools are stored in a portable plastic case measuring about 5.2" x 3.5" x 0.7"
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 5/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Photochromic lenses darken in sunlight and return to clear indoors, which makes these a reasonable pick if you want reading glasses that double as sun readers without carrying two pairs. At $14, they're $12 off the $26 list price with coupon code "8VDXEPT0". Deal ends August 21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Progressive multifocal lenses for reading, computer use, and intermediate distances
- Photochromic lenses that darken in UV light and clear indoors
- UV400 protection for indoor and outdoor wear
- Scratch-resistant resin lenses
- Adjustable silicone nose pads
Designed for close-up detail work like jewelry inspection, reading fine print, or hobbyist crafts, this wearable hands-free magnifier includes two 10X lenses and built-in lighting so you can work without holding anything. Apply coupon code "UE8HB69P" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wear it or handhold it for hands-free close work
- 5X main lens plus 10X detail lens for small text
- 30 adjustable LEDs with three light modes reduce eye strain
- USB-C rechargeable battery charges in 1 hour
- Includes pocket magnifiers with protective sheaths for portability
- Model: 5156
Walgreens is offering 20% off all contact lenses with promo code "DEAL20", including brands like Acuvue, Acuvue Oasys, and Air Optix. The discount applies to ship-to-home orders only and requires a valid prescription, though it excludes contact lens solutions and accessories. Free shipping applies. Coupon ends December 31. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Discount applies to contact lenses only, not solutions or accessories
- Includes brands such as Acuvue, Acuvue Oasys, and Air Optix
- Valid prescription required for purchase
- Ship to Home orders only
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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