Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
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These Plunthorn smart glasses are $32 off, bringing the price to $67.99. They combine a 4K camera, real-time AI translation, and open-ear Bluetooth audio in one pair, with IP65 protection against rain and dust for everyday wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in 4K camera for hands-free photo and video capture
- AI real-time translation and voice assistant
- Open-ear audio for Bluetooth music and calls
- IP65 water resistance against rain, sweat, and dust
- 290 mAh battery
- Companion app support with AI object recognition
Lowe's offers the Lowe's Americana Canvas Tote Bag for $19.98. That's a $10 savings. MyLowe's Rewards members get free shipping (it's free to join). Buy Now at Lowe's
- measures 21" x 6" x 15"
- removable decorative bow
- made in the USA
This Nordstrom Rack men's watch sale includes budget picks and luxury names alike, with brands like Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Gevril and Movado discounted by up to 86% off. A Gevril Montauk Bracelet Watch sees a massive drop to $440 from $2,895, while a Fossil Bannon Multifunction Watch is $60. The selection also includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps starting under $30. Shipping is free on all orders over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Brands include Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Movado, and Fossil
- Styles include chronograph, automatic, bracelet, and leather strap watches
- Case sizes range from about 28mm to 51mm
- Includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps
- Discounts on this page run up to 86% off
- Over 1,100 items available in the men's watch category
At Amazon, get this The North Face Berkeley Crossbody Bag for $28. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 90% off outdoor gear, apparel, footwear, and accessories from top brands. Shop discounts on hiking, camping, climbing, cycling, trail running, and more, including premium brands that rarely go on sale. Shipping is free on select items. Orders of $69 ship for free. Sale ends August 22. Shop Now at Backcountry
- Discounts across men's and women's clothing and footwear
- Outdoor gear categories include camp, hike, bike, ski & snowboard, and climb
- Brands include The North Face, Rab, Cotopaxi, Outdoor Research, Salomon, and Norrona
- Includes jackets, hiking shoes, backpacks, and waders
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
eBay has a range of Yamaha home audio gear discounted up to 40% off, including receivers, CD players, and outdoor speakers in refurbished, open-box, and brand new condition. The Yamaha R-S202 stereo receiver is available for as little as $159, down from $219.95, while the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-channel receiver drops to $662 from a $1,099.95 list price. All items ship from an authorized Yamaha seller with free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
Amazon offers this folding TV tray table for $18.99. That's a 50% savings and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This windshield repair kit is $7.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Repairs chips, bullseyes, star-shaped, and linear cracks
- Restores up to 95% of the glass's original strength
- No drilling or pumps required for application
- Withstands temperatures from -40°F to 240°F
- Enough resin included for 6-8 repairs
- Works on windshields, side windows, and headlight covers
Amazon offers the Dolly Parton Bamboo Reversible Cutting Board for $3.57, its best-ever price. It's also a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 11" x 14" with a reversible design
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