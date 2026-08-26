This Seiko Presage Cocktail Time watch is $378 at Amazon. Other sellers charge $450. It features an automatic movement with manual winding capability and a screw-down see-through caseback, details usually reserved for pricier watches. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 40.5 mm stainless steel case
- Brown leather band with buckle closure
- Automatic movement with manual winding capability
- Screw-down see-through caseback
- Green pressed pattern dial with crystal embellishment
- Box-shaped Hardlex crystal
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Published 42 min ago
Verified 38 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Ashford has this Kenneth Cole quartz watches for $25 via coupon code "DNKCOLE25". That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Even better, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm case width
- Black dial design
- Quartz movement
- Men's watch styling
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Macy's men's watches sale includes 20% off and more across brands like Gevril, Fossil, Michael Kors, and Citizen. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Ashford offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Watch (Model KC51040021) for $25 when you apply coupon code "DNKCOLE25" at checkout. That's a savings of $130 off the $155 retail price and the lowest price we could find for this Kenneth Cole timepiece. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm stainless steel case
- Round case shape with mineral crystal
- Dark brown leather strap w/ pin buckle
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 30 m (100 feet)
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|16%
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|$378
|Buy Now
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