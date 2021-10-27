You'd pay at least $50 in other local stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 15,000-square foot coverage area
- 32-0-10 fertilizer analysis (N-P-K)
- Model: 38615
Published 26 min ago
With prices from $13, save on six choices with up to 32% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer 32-oz. Bottle for $12.59 (low by a buck).
You'd pay $8 more via Target and Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- Full sun and dense shade
- Grows with as little as 3 hours of sunlight
- Resists heat and drought, insects and disease
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6, and $10 under what you'd pay direct from Scotts. Buy Now at Amazon
- feeds your lawn and purportedly provides a deep greening in just 3 days
- 2-in-1 formula feeds and supplements with iron
- Model: 44615A
This is the lowest price we found by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- ideal for seeding around or under dense trees
- covers up to 1,750 square feet
- Model: 18341
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Who says you can't buy patio furniture in the fall? Hopefully, you have a good place to store it, but now's the time to get what you've been wanting for less than you'd pay during high-season. Choose from a selection of seating, tables, cushions, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Amazon Basics 4-Pc. Converstion Set for $219.99 ($130 low).
Save on grass seed, fertilizer, and insect killer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun & Shade Mix 7-lb. Bag for $20.77 (a low by $2).
Save on over 20 wall lanterns, and a couple of street lights. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Designers Fountain Sedona 16.25" Outdoor Wall Light for $85.93 ($46 off).
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
Save on lanterns, lighting, plant pots, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on lanterns, wrenches, work gloves, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- covers 5,000 sq. ft.
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5,000-square feet of coverage
- 0.08% chlorantraniliprole
- Model: 99605
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- fold-down handle for storage
- holds up to 5,000 square feet of fertilizer, seed, or ice melt
- EdgeGuard Technology to keep product off landscaping, driveways, and sidewalks
- Model: 76121
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds 1,500 sq. ft. of Scotts lawn products
- adjustable arm support
