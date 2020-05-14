Open Offer in New Tab
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung WiFi Front Load washer w/ Samsung Pet Plus Robot Vacuum
$1,298 $2,198
free shipping

That's $900 off this combo and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed in Black Stainless Steel
  • POWERbot R7260 Pet Plus Robot Vacuum in Pure Silver
  • Model: BNDL-1588085083688
