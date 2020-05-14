Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $900 off this combo and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
Code "KZYHDZ96" cuts half off the price. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a broad selection of Bissell vacuum cleaners, including new and refurbished models. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190. Shop Now at eBay
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on packages including refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and gas or electric ranges, with prices starting at $2,300 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen for just the TV alone. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
That's around $250 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Getting your phone fixed for free is one of the perks offered to local heroes who own Samsung phones. The store is also extending employee discounts to first responders and healthcare workers. Shop Now at Samsung
