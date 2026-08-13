This Samsung Q600F soundbar is $200 off the regular price of $699.99. It includes a wireless subwoofer and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for multidimensional sound. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Offer ends August 14. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.1.2 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer
- 6.5" active subwoofer with 8" passive radiator
- Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support
- Q-Symphony compatibility with select Samsung TVs
- HDMI eARC and Bluetooth TV connection
- Wall mountable design
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This Samsung soundbar is $200 off, bringing it down to $199.99. It comes with a wireless subwoofer included, along with Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 330W of Total Power
- Voice Enhance & Night Mode
- Dolby 5.1 DTS Virtual:X
- Built-In Center Speaker
- One Remote
- Bluetooth Multi-Connection
This Bose Solo Soundbar Series II is $40 off the regular $179.99 price at Costco. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Dialogue Mode helps make speech easier to hear
- Compact design fits under most TVs
- Built-in Dolby decoding for enhanced audio
- Spatial & natural audio sound processing
- Includes remote control and wall mounting bracket
Today only as one of its daily deals in its Deal Zone, B&H offers this Samsung HW-Q600F soundbar for $277 in cart, down from its $697.99 list price. That's $421 off and the lowest price we could find. It's the lowest price we've ever seen and well below Amazon's current price of $477.45. The system includes a wireless subwoofer, up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos, and support for optional wireless rear speakers to build out a full surround setup. Free shipping applies. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3.1.2-channel speaker configuration with up-firing speakers
- Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support
- Wireless subwoofer included for bass
- HDMI eARC, optical, and Bluetooth audio inputs
- Expandable to wireless rear surround speakers, sold separately
- Includes remote control, HDMI cable, and wall mount kit
This Philips soundbar is $129.99, down from $187.74. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It includes a wireless subwoofer and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound without extra speakers, plus HDMI eARC and Bluetooth connectivity for easy setup. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.1 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer
- Supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X 3D sound
- HDMI eARC and Bluetooth connectivity
- 320W max power output
- 4 EQ modes with dialogue enhancement
- Also connects via USB or optical input
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
At Costco, this Samsung 70" U8000H Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is priced at $399.99. It's the best price we found by $98. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- 70" screen size with 4K Crystal UHD resolution
- Tizen Smart TV
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
At eBay, get this refurb Samsung 32" 1080p QLED HDR The Frame TV for $364. It's the best price we could find by $251. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 32" QLED display with HDR support
- 1080p (Full HD) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Built-in smart TV features including screen mirroring and downloadable apps
- HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and digital optical audio connections
Although cell phone prices are not at their all time lows, this is the best deal we've seen on a refurbished Galaxy S23 Ultra since April. It's graded Good condition and comes with a one-year warranty through Allstate. Buy Now at eBay
- 6.8" 120Hz 1440x3088 display
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor
- 8GB RAM; 256GB storage
- 200MP main camera, 12MP front camera
- 5,000mAh battery
Best Buy offers the Samsung U8000H 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $249.99 in cart. It's the best price we found by $28. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 50" 4K (2160p) LED display
- Direct-lit backlight
- Supports HDR 10+
- Refresh rate up to 120Hz with motion smoothing technology
- Access to 2,700+ free streaming options via Samsung TV Plus
- Built-in Samsung Gaming Hub for console-free gaming
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|28%
|--
|$500
|Buy Now
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