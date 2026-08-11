Best Buy offers the Samsung U8000H 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $249.99 in cart. It's the best price we found by $28. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 50" 4K (2160p) LED display
- Direct-lit backlight
- Supports HDR 10+
- Refresh rate up to 120Hz with motion smoothing technology
- Access to 2,700+ free streaming options via Samsung TV Plus
- Built-in Samsung Gaming Hub for console-free gaming
-
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
At Costco, this Samsung 70" U8000H Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is priced at $399.99. It's the best price we found by $98. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- 70" screen size with 4K Crystal UHD resolution
- Tizen Smart TV
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
At eBay, get this refurb Samsung 32" 1080p QLED HDR The Frame TV for $364. It's the best price we could find by $251. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 32" QLED display with HDR support
- 1080p (Full HD) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Built-in smart TV features including screen mirroring and downloadable apps
- HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and digital optical audio connections
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Best Buy's Outlet features a selection of open-box TV deals, with discounts of up to 50% on brands like LG and Samsung. This includes a 43" Samsung Q7F QLED TV available for $208. Larger sets are discounted too, including a 77" LG C5 OLED TV at $1,602. All of these are customer returns resold at a discount. Free shipping applies to each TV. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Open-box units are customer returns resold at a discount
- Brands include LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Roku
- Screen sizes range from 43" to 77"
- Includes OLED, QLED, and 4K UHD smart TVs
eBay has a wide range of LG electronics discounted up to 50% off, spanning TVs, air conditioners, soundbars, and monitors. Shoppers can find a 65" LG OLED C5 4K Smart TV for $1,399.99, down from $3,199.95, alongside window and portable air conditioners starting under $200. Soundbars, gaming monitors, and dehumidifiers round out the sale, with new, open-box, and refurbished listings all available from an authorized seller. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
Although cell phone prices are not at their all time lows, this is the best deal we've seen on a refurbished Galaxy S23 Ultra since April. It's graded Good condition and comes with a one-year warranty through Allstate. Buy Now at eBay
- 6.8" 120Hz 1440x3088 display
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor
- 8GB RAM; 256GB storage
- 200MP main camera, 12MP front camera
- 5,000mAh battery
At Amazon, get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 4-Pack for $52. It's the best price we could find by $7. Each tracker is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance and can run for up to 500 days on a single charge, or longer in Power Saving Mode. They work with the SmartThings Find app for tracking items like keys, wallets, and luggage. Buy Now at Amazon
- IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant
This Samsung soundbar is $200 off, bringing it down to $199.99. It comes with a wireless subwoofer included, along with Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 330W of Total Power
- Voice Enhance & Night Mode
- Dolby 5.1 DTS Virtual:X
- Built-In Center Speaker
- One Remote
- Bluetooth Multi-Connection
This Samsung 870 EVO 2TB SSD is $399.99, the best price it's been since memory prices skyrocketed in April. It offers sequential speeds up to 560 MB/s and a durability rating of up to 2,400 TBW, making it suited for demanding storage needs beyond everyday computing. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2TB of storage capacity
- 2.5" SATA III form factor
- Sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s
- Sequential write speeds up to 530 MB/s
- Rated for up to 2,400 TBW of durability
- Compatible with laptops, Macs, and PCs
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|28%
|--
|$250
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register