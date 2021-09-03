Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for T-Mobile for $700

That's the best deal we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.7" Infinity Flex touchscreen and 260x512 cover screen
- Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-F711UZKAXAU
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $305 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unlocked unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 6.7" Infinity-O display
- 12MP rear camera
- 10MP front camera
- Kryo 585 octa-core CPU
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-N981U
That's $65 under our mention from June, and the best price we've seen in any condition. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $200 for this phone in refurb condition or from $250 new today.
Update: The price dropped to $129.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This device has a Pink/Green shade on the screen, but this doesn't affect the functionality of the device.
- A 90-day functionality warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by EMB-Phones via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- Model: SM-G965UZBAXAA
It's tied as the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay
- In Titan Grey
- Octa-core (2x 2.0GHz + 6x 1.7GHz) processor
- 6.7" display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- triple 5MP, 2MP, and 64MP cameras
That's a savings of $39 off list price.
Update: It's now $158.24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor
- 6.5" HD+ display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 48MP triple camera system
- Android 10
- Model: XT2083-1
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Save on a selection of appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Bag free shipping on major appliance purchases $399 or more ($69.99 value).
- Pictured is the Samsung 22.6-Cu.Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,899.99 (low by $98).
Save on refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more from big brands like Samsung, LG, and GE. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth Side-by-Side WiFi Refrigerator for $1,259.99 ($140 off).
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
It's the lowest price we could find by $560. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: NP930QCG-K01US
- UPC: 887276413099
That's around $85 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured)
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's the largest discount we've seen and a savings of $651. Buy Now at Amazon
- eliminates 99% of stubborn odors
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- built-in dryer sheet compartment
- weight kit
- self clean technology
- Model: DF60R8200DG
