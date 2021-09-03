Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for T-Mobile for $700
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for T-Mobile
$700 $1,000
free shipping

Features
  • 6.7" Infinity Flex touchscreen and 260x512 cover screen
  • Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
  • 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera
  • Android 11
  • Model: SM-F711UZKAXAU
  • Published 1 hr ago
