New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Phone
$820 $1,400
free shipping

That's $179 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by decluttr_store via eBay.
  • A 12-month warranty applies, although details are unclear.
Features
  • Exynos 990 octo-core processor
  • 6.9" 1440x3200 AMOLED display
  • 12GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Quad rear camera
  • 40MP selfie camera
  • Android 10
  • Model: SM-G988UZAAXAA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 41% -- $820 Buy Now
AT&T Mobility   $15 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $1100 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price