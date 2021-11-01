It's $585 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via Amazon.
- In three colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's a $3 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
That's a $5 drop in the last five days and $102 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
You'd pay $21 more for a refurb at Target. (It's $736 under list price.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- This is backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
It's tied as the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
Pre-order the just-announced
Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pro and get a pair of Google Pixel Bud A Wireless headphones for free. That's a savings of $100.
It's expected to release on October 28. Buy Now at Target
Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone for $599 (256GB for $699)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Smartphone for $899 (256GB for $999)
That's $12 below our mention from June and the lowest price we've seen. You'll pay at least $162 more for a new model. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It comes with a 30-day warranty, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 6" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core)
- 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 9.0 Pie
- Model:
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB Android Phone for $214 ($786 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
It's $58 cheaper than a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- wireless subwoofer and rear speakers
- 38.6" acoustic beam soundbar
- supports DTS Virtual:X & 4K pass-through
- Bluetooth enabled
- includes HDMI cable, wall mount kit, & remote
- Model: HW-Q67CT
That's a low by $105 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|73%
|--
|$215
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register