Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop for $789
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$789 $1,299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $511. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
  • 8GGB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • trackpad doubles as a wireless charger for mobile devices
  • Model: NP950XCJ-K01US
  • UPC: 887276413112
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Samsung
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Staff Pick Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop for $1,170
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$1,170 $1,299

It's $129 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
  • 8GGB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • trackpad doubles as a wireless charger for mobile devices
  • Model: NP950XCJ-K01US
  • UPC: 887276413112
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 39% -- $789 Buy Now
Amazon 9% $1299 (exp 2 wks ago) $1170 Check Price