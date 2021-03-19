It's $31 under our mention from last April, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also at least $81 less than you'd pay for one in new condition today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Onyx Black.
- Comes with a one year Quick Ship warranty.
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSAXAR
- UPC: 887276279572
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $60 less than a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- This item does not include the original packaging.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's $49 less than what you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Aluminum Case with PRODUCT(RED) - Sport Band.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00J3LL/A
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
- 14-day battery life
- 70+ sports modes
- built-in Alexa
Save $30 via coupon code "TECHB0312". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black size XL only.
- Sold by HusLand via Amazon.
- compatible with most smartphones above iOS 8.0 and Android 4.4
- calendar, SMS, incoming call, and social network notifications
- health and fitness tracking
- magnetic charging
- IP68 rating
- Model: 521922
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's $695 less than you'd pay for this phone in new condition, and the best price we've seen for a refurb model. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black.
- No warranty information is available, but a 60-day Bidallies guarantee applies.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- 8-core processor (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz)
- 6.1" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12-megapixel cameras
- built-in intelligent S Pen
- Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
- Model: SM-N950
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by at least $10 and the best price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
That's $165 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find now by $1,199. Buy Now at eBay
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
- 3 HDMI ports & USB
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- Bluetooth headphone support
- Tizen smart TV interface w/ voice control & Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|60%
|$180 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$139
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$205 (exp 5 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Samsung
|$300 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register