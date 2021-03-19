New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy 46mm Bluetooth Watch
$139 $349
free shipping

It's $31 under our mention from last April, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also at least $81 less than you'd pay for one in new condition today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Onyx Black.
  • Comes with a one year Quick Ship warranty.
  • Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
Features
  • fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
  • 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
  • compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • Model: SM-R800NZSAXAR
  • UPC: 887276279572
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Samsung
Open-Box Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% $180 (exp 1 yr ago) $139 Buy Now
Amazon   $205 (exp 5 days ago) -- Check Price
Samsung   $300 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price