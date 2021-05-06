Samsung Cube Smart Air Purifier for $349

That's half off, a low today by $351, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's available at this price in White.
- voice control via Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant
- 3-layer true HEPA filtration system
- for rooms up to 310-sq. ft.
- digital display
- Model: AX300T9080
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for rooms up to 360 sq. ft.
- four fan speeds
- Model: 5300-2
Apply coupon code "WRAPB2L8" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Basis White.
- Sold by Moosoo Tech via Amazon.
- covers up to 250-sq. ft.
- 3 fan speeds
- 4-stage filtration
- night light
- filter replacement reminder
- Model: AC04
With coupon code "DEALNEWS", that's $6 under what you'd pay Costway directly. Buy Now at Tanga
- 3-stage filtration
- includes 2 True HEPA & activated carbon filters
- nightlight function
- cleaning brush
It's $83 off and the only discounted price we found. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- In three colors (Nimbus Cloud pictured).
- 2-layer filtering
- HEPA H13 filter
- built-in AI and AQI monitor
- for rooms 350- to 700-square feet
- customizable fabric sleeves
- app control
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q800T QN65Q800TAFXZA 65" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,999.99 ($1,500 off list).
Shop a selection of microwaves to upgrade to faster and easier cooking. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.1-Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave w/ Grilling Element for $169 ($80 off the list price).
Factoring in the credit, it's the same price as their 55" model. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K)
- HDR10+
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- HDMI port
- Model: QN65Q70AAFXZA
They are $13 less than if you purchased each separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Samsung
- The MX-T40 automatically adds to cart for free.
- 1,500W RMS power
- bi-directional speakers and built-in woofer
- LED party lights
- karaoke mode with 2 microphone Inputs
- Model: MX-T70/ZA
It's $91 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Phantom Gray.
- Android 11
- 8K video recording
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Model: SM-G991UZAEXAA
Although it requires a new line on an Unlimited plan, it's the best trade in discount and overall price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Verizon
- A new line on an Unlimited plan is required to get this deal.
- Up to $800 will be credited to your account over 24-30 months. (varies with trade in device, including damaged phones)
- Plus, receive a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you port-in your existing phone number from another wireless carrier.
- Select colors may be backordered.
That's $30 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also $40 less than you'd pay from Total Wireless direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TWSAS506DCSCNP
