Samsung Chromebook 4 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop for $106
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Used Samsung Chromebook 4 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop
$106 $133
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" for a total savings of $93 off list. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Celeron 1.1GHz CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 0887276371399
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Samsung
Celeron 11.6 inch Chromebooks SSD Popularity: 2/5 Under $200
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 46% -- $106 Buy Now