Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Samsung 5-Burner 5.8-Cu. Ft. Convection Freestanding Gas Range
$599 $1,111
free shipping

That's a low of at least $145. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • In Black.
  • Add it to your cart to see this price.
  • Stainless steel
  • 5 sealed burners, including a power burner and a large oval burner with a removable griddle for more cooking flexibility
  • Single-fan convection
  • 2 oven racks with 7 possible positions
  • Automatic oven shut-off
  • Self-cleaning feature
  • Continuous matte cast-iron grates
  • Storage drawer
  • Model: NX58J5600SG
  • Published 1 hr ago
