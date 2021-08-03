Samsung 27" 1080p Curved FreeSync Monitor for $136

Coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" cuts the price to $23 less than a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LC27F396FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276151625
It's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at Samsung
- 2,560x1,440 (1440p) IPS panel
- 2 HDMI ports
- height adjustable stand
- Model: LF27T700QQNXZA
Nab some PC and laptop accessories starting from $5, laptops from $105, desktops from $150, gaming desktops from $290, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 27" 2K FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $259.99 (low by $48).
That's the best price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Amazon
- (1920x1080) 1080p resolution
- auto-pivot detects orientation
- low-blue light mode
- smart cover
- Model: I1601FWUX
- UPC: 685417714582
It's competitively priced elsewhere but this ekes out the rest by around $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Asus blue light filter
- kickstand
- USB Type-C port (compatible with USB Type-A via driver)
- Model: MB16ACV
If you need more than one monitor, bundle them at HP and save. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Omen X 27" Dual Monitor Bundle for $1,098.99 ($200 off).
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for
$2,519$2,429 (most charge $2,799 or more).
Sign In or Register