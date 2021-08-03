Samsung 27" 1080p Curved FreeSync Monitor for $136
eBay · 29 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung 27" 1080p Curved FreeSync Monitor
$136 $160
free shipping

Coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" cuts the price to $23 less than a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by DealParade via eBay.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync variable refresh
  • HDMI
  • Model: LC27F396FHNXZA
  • UPC: 887276151625
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
