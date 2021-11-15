It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in White.
- USB-C compatible (cable not included)
- Power Delivery 3.0
- Model: EP-TA800N
That's $21 off and the best price we could find for this multi-device wall charger. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Black or White, with White costing a buck more
- 58W total output
- 45W USB-C port
- 4-port USB hub
- 10W wireless charging pad
- passthrough electrical outlets
- Model: RX-MCSBLK
Apply coupon code "T3FGPV72" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 3 colors (Silver pictured).
- The Blue option drops to $7.66 via the same code.
- Sold by Meihan via Amazon.
- 1 3-ft. cable
- 2 6-ft. cables
- 1 10-ft. cable
Apply coupon code "AX120WCS" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Weme via Amazon.
- 9 USB Type-A charging ports (2 with Quick Charge 3.0 technology)
- 1 USB Type-C charging port
- 11 dividers (5 tall and 6 short)
- Model: 4344327992
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $12.
Update: The price dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by Prime Innovations via Amazon.
- 2 USB ports
- foldable prongs
- charge up to 2 devices simultaneously
- Model: IH-CT538B-2P
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Score Black Friday prices today. Save up to $800 The Frame TV, up to $230 off Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+, up tp $3,500 off 8K TVs, and much more. Shop Now at Samsung
Choose from french door models, side-by-sides, top-freezer, and more. Get up to $1,000 off select BESPOKE models. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator w/ Family Hub for $2,099 ($700 off).
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
That's a buck less than our refurb mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find for a new one by $151. Buy Now at Walmart
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
