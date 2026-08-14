This best selling Samsung French door refrigerator is $590 off its regular price of $1,889.99 at Best Buy. It offers 32 cu. ft. of storage along with a dual ice maker that produces both cubed ice and faster-chilling Ice Bites. SmartThings connectivity lets owners track energy use and get savings tips from their phone. Delivery adds $39.99, but pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 32 cu. ft. mega capacity storage
- Dual auto ice maker with cubed and Ice Bites options
- SmartThings app connectivity for energy monitoring
- All-Around Cooling for even temperature throughout
- Adjustable slide-in shelves
- 10-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor
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This Frigidaire mini fridge is $38, down from $65 the going price for a new one. It includes a two-year Allstate warranty and can run off either a standard wall outlet or a 12V car adapter, making it usable both at home and on the road. Buy Now at eBay
- Holds up to 10 liters or 15 cans
- Thermoelectric cooling system for chilling or warming items
- Plugs into a 110V home outlet or 12V car adapter
- Brushed stainless steel finish
- Single door, countertop design
- Measures 16" tall by 11" wide
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from its original price of $490 at Walmart. It's available in Platinum Silver and has a flush back design and reversible door. The freezer has five wire shelves and an external dial for temperature control. Shipping is free, which is a nice extra saving on an appliance (many stores would charge delivery fees). Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door opens to the left or right
- Flush back design with recessed handle for tight spaces
- External temperature dial adjusts from 6.8 to -11.2°F
- Manual defrost feature
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from $489.99 at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. Its 6.5 cu. ft. capacity and flush back design make it suited for tighter spaces like apartments, offices, or garages while still offering five wire shelves for organizing frozen goods. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Space-saving flush back design with recessed handle
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door for left or right opening
- Vinyl-coated metal exterior finish
- External temperature dial with manual defrost
This Hamilton Beach 17.7-Cu. ft. Refrigerator costs just $679 at Walmart. Even with the $50 shipping fee, it's a great deal for a French Door model, and $470 cheaper than what you'd pay at Lowe's today. It includes frost-free technology, an LED display, and an open door alarm to help keep food from spoiling. Buy Now at Walmart
- 17.7 cu. ft. total capacity, with 12.4 cu. ft. in the fridge and 5.3 cu. ft. in the freezer
- French door design with a glide-out bottom freezer drawer
- 2 glass shelves and 6 balconies in both the fridge and freezer sections
- Frost-free technology with an LED display
- Super freezing and cooling functions plus a holiday energy-saving mode
- Open door alarm to help prevent food spoilage
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
At Costco, this Samsung 70" U8000H Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is priced at $399.99. It's the best price we found by $98. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- 70" screen size with 4K Crystal UHD resolution
- Tizen Smart TV
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
At eBay, get this refurb Samsung 32" 1080p QLED HDR The Frame TV for $364. It's the best price we could find by $251. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 32" QLED display with HDR support
- 1080p (Full HD) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Built-in smart TV features including screen mirroring and downloadable apps
- HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and digital optical audio connections
Although cell phone prices are not at their all time lows, this is the best deal we've seen on a refurbished Galaxy S23 Ultra since April. It's graded Good condition and comes with a one-year warranty through Allstate. Buy Now at eBay
- 6.8" 120Hz 1440x3088 display
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor
- 8GB RAM; 256GB storage
- 200MP main camera, 12MP front camera
- 5,000mAh battery
At Amazon, get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 4-Pack for $52. It's the best price we could find by $7. Each tracker is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance and can run for up to 500 days on a single charge, or longer in Power Saving Mode. They work with the SmartThings Find app for tracking items like keys, wallets, and luggage. Buy Now at Amazon
- IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|31%
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|$1300
|Buy Now
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