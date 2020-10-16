New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$560
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by Diamond Wireless via eBay.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.73GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 16MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
  • Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-G975U
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked GSM Android Smartphone Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $560 Buy Now