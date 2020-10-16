That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Diamond Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.73GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975U
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's up to $1,000 off the list price of this recently released phone, and the best trade-in offer we've ever seen for this model (our previous mention was up to $650 off). Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Interstellar Gray.
- Sold by Mobiles International via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
- 64MP quad camera
- 6.67" 2400 x 1080 display
- GSM
Save as much as $100 on future app and in-app purchases. Shop Now at Amazon
- 100 Amazon coins are worth $1
- By contrast, every Bison Dollar will be worth five British pounds
That's a smoking deal especially if you qualify for the top ends of the credits. It's a preorder that will be available on October 29. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black (pictured) or Sage.
- An unlimited plan and purchasing on a payment plan is required.
- Note that if you are eligible for the $250 and full $550, that covers the full device cost.
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Samsung
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. It's tied with our pre-order price mention, and $100 less than last week. Shop Now at Samsung
- This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $450 max trade value.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
- Android 10.0
