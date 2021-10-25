That's $35 under our mention from three days ago, a low now by $15, and the best price we've seen. (Most major retailers charge around $170.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iskhay31 via eBay.
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 5.0
- PX7 water resistance
- Android 7.0
- Model: SM-R190NZVAXAR
Published 34 min ago
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
Apply coupon code "SLP" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the fee.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: LP5
That's $39 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- In Black or White.
That's the best price we could find by $32, although most sellers charge at least $117. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JBL via eBay.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBLKAM
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Choose from 3 options, from 256Gb to 512GB. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Evo Plus SDXC 256GB Memory Card for $24.99 ($15 off).
That's a $30 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.)
Update: Headline corrected. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's a savings of $300 and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $200 more for the unlocked version elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- In Cloud Navy.
- triple rear camera (12MP & 8MP resolution, 32MP front)
- 6.5" Super AMOLED screen
- Android 10
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-G781UZBATMB
