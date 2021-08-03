Reolink 4K 8-Channel NVR PoE Security Camera Kit w/ 2TB HDD for $420

exclusive
Reolink · 1 hr ago
$420 $448
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Reolink
Features
- 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
- audio recording
- 87° viewing angle
- Infrared night vision
- motion alerts
- Model: RLK8-810B4-A
eBay · 1 mo ago
iON Camera SnapCam 8MP Wearable HD Camera
$13 $15
free shipping
It's $2 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in White.
- Sold by firstclasstvs via eBay.
Features
- built-in WiFi & Bluetooth
- shoots 720p/30fps quality video
- 1 tap for photos and 2 taps for video
- Model: ION1049
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Yeehao Mini Spy Camera
$8.99 $30
free shipping
Clip the 25% off on page coupon and apply code "WI2QPYXV" to save $21. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sosun via Amazon.
Features
- supports 32GB microSD card
- 1080p 4MP video
- loop recording
- motion sensor
- rechargeable
- night vision
- Model: DS07
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
NGTeco 1080p WiFi IP Security Camera
$20 $40
free shipping
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "TR77ARD5" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by NGTeco Smart via Amazon.
Features
- color night vision
- 2-way audio
- motion detection
- microSD card slot
- cloud storage trial
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Model: C500
eBay · 1 mo ago
Uniden 4-Camera 1080p Indoor/Outdoor Security System w/ 5-Port PoE Switch
$89 $299
free shipping
Save $210 off the list price and get the best price we found by $40. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
Features
- four 1080p security cloud cameras
- two 3MP 180 FOV WiFi Cameras
- waterproof
- Model: UC4202
