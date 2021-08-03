Reolink 4K 8-Channel NVR PoE Security Camera Kit w/ 2TB HDD for $420
Reolink · 1 hr ago
Reolink 4K 8-Channel NVR PoE Security Camera Kit w/ 2TB HDD
$420 $448
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Reolink

Features
  • 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
  • audio recording
  • 87° viewing angle
  • Infrared night vision
  • motion alerts
  • Model: RLK8-810B4-A
  • Code "affsus810b4a25offdn"
  • Expires 8/8/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
