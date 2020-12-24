New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Razer Blade Stealth 10th-Gen i7 13.3" Gaming Laptop
$920 $1,750
free shipping

It's $830 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • sold by Razer via eBay
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Tiger Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 4K touchscreen display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: RZ09-03102E52-REFB
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Razer USA Ltd.
Refurbished Core i7 Gaming 13.3 inch SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 47% -- $920 Buy Now